Talking to my new bff. We know everybody has something and I'm here with fitness guru Stacey Griffith, a founding senior master instructor at soulcycle who has helped transform thousands of lives. She faced her own personal challenges. Dogs not shy away from talking about that. Has a brilliant new book out, ""Two turns from zero" and is sharing workout tips in a moment but first I want everybody to know a little of your story. Here it is. You look better when you're sweaty. Reporter: Soulcycle has revolutionized the fitness industry. Drop it quick. Reporter: Stacey Griffith is one of soulcycle's most in demand instructors leading her devoted riders for over a decade. This is our team. This is our squad. It is my dose of a happy pill. I have way more clarity because of Stacey. Focus. Can you try? Reporter: Stacey takes her students on way spiritual journey. Close your eyes. Reporter: Teaching 186 these unique and sold out classes every week. She is providing these words of encouragement and I saw results inside and out. Reporter: It wasn't always an easy ride for Stacey who battled her own struggles including drug and alcohol addiction throughout her life. I am definitely not a perfect human being which is why I'm happy that I got to tell my story. Reporter: In her new book Stacey shares how she overcame it all and in the hopes her story will motivate others to discover their own best self, on and off the bike. Great to have Stacey here with us. As I told you I was reading a book over the weekend and it's so -- it fires you up when you read it. That's the intent you want when meme read it, right? I'm glad it fired you up. You are one of my sheroes. Thanks for reading it. I felt like I should initially come out of the gate and tell my story because when you read an inspirational motivational book you want to know why you're trusting that person that wrote it and a lot of us just read the books because you're traveling and you buy the book in the airport and just start reading it but I felt like I wanted everybody to know the truth and I was sitting at the time in my rigorous truth for almost ten years with my sobriety and the addiction part to me was really what got me to this place and my students when I look at that video it makes me so happy and proud because what we do in that room and all the energy and the excitement and the motivation and the spirituality comes out in the book. I was trying for years to figure out how will I get this class into middle America that doesn't have soulcycle. Like how am I going to reach those people. I love I reach 10,000 people a year but I want to reach 10 million people. I want to reach the world. I want everybody to feel as good as we do every day. You're leading make my mess my message. You do not shy away talking about your time in Hollywood and the aha moment you had that shook you. You so many mantras. That's what I love. There's so many mantras and let me see if I get this right. Eat -- Eat, love, train, repeat. Eat, love, train, repeat. Eat, love, tape, repeat. That's what we do every day. The most important thing though is that you love yourself. And it's so cliche like I love myself but there are ways to love yourself and there are ways to make messages and notes to yourself and write things down and check the boxes off and a lot of people don't even know how to start. It's like we brush our teeth every day and don't realize this is something that I do it four types a day but it's something that you do every day and being fit and having a mantra to yourself like I can do this. I wake up in the morning. Take a deep breath. Take on the day. So grateful for my life and I want everybody to feel as good as I do. So I've found a way. You have to change the way you think in order to change the way you feel. That's one thing I say about myself. Sometimes you're feeling that -- you know there's some people that are watching and you alluded to it that soulcycle is not in every city and other people even say like, you know, it's just not for me. I can't be motivated. I can't exercise. What do you say to those people to get them moving. That's who this book is for. This book is for people who are just -- they just can't spark -- they can't get that spark. They can't get -- all you need is a little something. When you read the book you'll be so inspired by all the stories. Also stories of some of my students in there. There are stories of how can you go from zero which is why I named the book that, I say that every day, two turns from zero to all my students. They take some resistance and put it on. We are two turns from zero in changing our life. You literally can make a right turn and another right turn and turn it around. It is -- you have to mentally snap in, not snap out when someone says snap out of it. I don't like that I don't want someone to snap out. I want someone to lock in. You got to lock into your life. Lock in with this audience right now. Should we do it? Should we do it? Okay. Everybody needs to stand up. Let's turn some music on, I hi. Can we have some music for Stacey. Mr. Music, please. Oh, I feel it. I hear it. I feel it. Go ahead. Can you hear the music? ??? all right. You got it. Tan in front of your chair so you can feel your chair behind you. Shoulders back. Chin up. You have to do this every morning. You could do this every morning. Chin up, chest out, hands down, a bicep curl. Come on. Did everybody see robin's guns on the oscars? Whoa! Okay, so every day you can just get some serotonin flowing by moving your body and alternate this and do a little shoulder press with it. This is what I call the overhead compartment move for when you travel. It makes you stronger. Follow me watch. Whoop. Ah. Right. Now, see, what's happening your brain is releasing serotonin and the body follows the mind. It's not the other way around so once you start thinking about being fit you will be fit. Okay, so now we'll hold this up all the way at the top and -- Oh, yeah, I got. Shoot. Nothing but net. The other side. One more point. We got to go. One more. One more point. Let's just bring it down into our heart. Close your eyes and we're so grateful for this day. We're grateful to you, Stacey. Thank you very much. Good job, guys. "Two turns from zero," I love how I say that. "Two turns from zero." The book is out tomorrow. Do not hesitate. Grab it. I feel -- look at that passion in their eyes right now. That's what I'm talking

