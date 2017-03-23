Now Playing: Roger Goodell Fields Super Bowl Questions

Now Playing: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says It's 'Not Awkward' Between Him and Patriots

Now Playing: Jon Pardi performs 'California Sunrise' in Times Square

Now Playing: South Carolina coach describes team's March Madness win over Duke

Now Playing: Jon Pardi performs 'Dirt on My Boots' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Peter Krause and Mireille Enos chat about the new season of 'The Catch'

Now Playing: Author Edward Grinnan discusses the healing power of dogs in our lives

Now Playing: Michael Pena plays 'Tune the Beat Around' game with the 'GMA' anchors

Now Playing: Michael Pena talks about 'Chips' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: King of game shows Chuck Barris dies at age 87

Now Playing: 'Classical City': Ensemble Connect musicians play Bolero and 'Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star'

Now Playing: Star of Oprah-produced drama 'Greenleaf' discusses new season

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Wyclef Jean speaks out about being wrongfully detained

Now Playing: Thomas Keller shows off his sleek French Laundry remodel

Now Playing: 'GMA' lunch break at Michael Jordan's The Steak House N.Y.C.

Now Playing: Baby boy loves napping on his big, fluffy dog

Now Playing: Is Emmett Till painting cultural appropriation?

Now Playing: Mariah Carey to turn hit holiday song into animated movie

Now Playing: Zara Larsson performs 'Never Forget You'