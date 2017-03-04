Transcript for South Carolina wins NCAA women's championship

We're going to turn now to history on the basketball court. South Carolina taking home its first NCAA women's championship overnight. Beating Mississippi state in a great game and T.J. Holmes, you have all the details. He will join us from Phoenix, Arizona. Good morning, T.J. Good morning, it all comes down to this for the men's side. It call comes down to the zags and the heels. Now, they were here just last year. They've never been here before but if they're looking for any inspiration for their first ever championship look no further than the women of south Carolina. With the rebound. Right back up. Wow! Reporter: For the first time in five years women's college basketball has a national championship team that doesn't come from the state of Connecticut. And South Carolina has won the national championship. Reporter: South Carolina defeated Mississippi state 67-55 to earn the first title in Gamecocks' school history in this team has played with so much heart. Huge goal of ours, amazing feeling. Reporter: It was scrappy Mississippi state that pulled off the impossible. William on the drive, pull-up, pull-up. Score. She got it. She got it. Reporter: Slaying the undefeated mighty UConn huskies and ending their 111-game win streak. After that game Mississippi state was greeted in the locker room by one of their biggest fans. Thank you for elevating women's basketball the way you have. Thank you. Reporter: While the south Carolina women are celebrating this morning, the South Carolina men had to pack their bags early going on a 16-0 run but Gonzaga held on for the win. After the game a standing ovation for departing south Carolina. And the other final four game all eyes were on Oregon forward Jordan bell. He missed a couple of key rebounds during the final stretch against North Carolina. Second one, no. And Meeks, Carolina saves it. Reporter: The tar heels pulled out a one-point win. After the game bell tweeted I am so sorry. I had two opportunities to do it. I missed both of them. Lost the game because of it. Reporter: All right. Guy, well, of course, Jordan bell, their heart goes out to him but a lot is on the line for these guys. Now, the game is coming up this evening. We have a preview. Gonzaga can get their first ever championship and, again, stra, the heels, 20 final four appearances, they're used to being here. They do it all the time. They need to get a little more excited when you were wondering if they were win. They were a little docile. They're getting excited now. Well, look, man, it's 4:00 in the morning in Phoenix. Give them a break. It's a good point, T.J. We'll cut you some slack on that one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.