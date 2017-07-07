Transcript for South Carolina youth soccer officials asks parents to remain silent during games

Now to our "Gma" cover story. 45 million kids play organized sports in America but right now it's their parents who are being benched. The largest youth soccer league in South Carolina is kicking off the season with silent sidelines. ABC's T.J. Holmes is the perfect guy for the story. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: I can't be quiet. This is not a good story. No clapping, though cheering, no words of encouragement. Nothing. Why? Because parents, some of y'all don't know how to act and messed it up for everybody with your bad behavior. You know who suffer, the kids. Next time MARIA score a goal they won't hear mommy and daddy's support from the stands. Parents behaving badly. Sidelined on rinksors courts and fields of all kind. But now the largest youth soccer league in South Carolina is saying enough. They're implementing a new rule banning all cheering and jeering at soccer games. We just felt as a board that it was time in a leadership way to do something to get people's attention. Reporter: This memo dubbed silent September sent to the parents of the 30,000 youth players in the league explains that come soccer season this fall all parents and visitors shall we silent during the game adding just enjoy your player and the game that they love. When parents, you know, yell at the referees like that it makes the kids uncomfortable and make the coaches uncomfortable. Reporter: According to the South Carolina referee assoation, the number one reason game officials don't return to the field is the sideline behavior of parents and fans. For the parents watching from the stands, the reaction to this was mixed. I think it's a great idea. I think it's going to benefit the children as well as the referees. I was a little surprised because I'm one of those that enjoys at types coaching from the sidelines and also encouraging from the sidelines. Reporter: As for the players -- You should be able to cheer when your kid scores a goal. I think it's a good idea because I don't like when my mom screams at me from the sidelines. This rule is not telling people you can't be supportive of your child. Of course it's not. It's simply saying to support your child, the best way to do that is be quiet and let the coach give direction to the kids out on the field. All right, guys, this is not a new concept. Several leagues around the country have done this for years. Dayr two they'll have a silent day. For this league, they put the onus on the coaches to talk to the parents to give them two warnings, if I have to talk to you a third time you're out. If your kid scores a goal, all you can do is -- That's all can you. You can say way to go. Warning. They're trying to get parents to think about it. Because some of the behavior is downright abuse. And that is not a good look when you're trying to encourage kids. Okay. Thanks, T.J. We'll turn to a "Gma" health

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.