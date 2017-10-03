Transcript for South Korea leader ousted after corruption scandal

We move on to breaking news overseas. The embattled president of south Korea removed after a corruption scandal, it could have major implications for the U.S. Effort to counter the nuclear threat from North Korea. Bob woodruff is on the scene in Seoul, good morning, Bob. Reporter: Well, good morning, George. You can see people are actually pouring out to the streets right here in Seoul but most are celebrating because hours ago South Korea's president park geun-hye was impeached, kicked out of office on allegations of corruption. Taking secret bribes from powerful corporations like Samsung and now the trump administration is facing a new challenge. North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has been getting more and more aggressive. Last week he launched five missiles and there are growing fears it could eventually hit the United States so now president park has allowed the U.S. To bring an anti-missile defense system that could bring down missiles fired from north Korea. China opposed this strongly and concerns that next south Korean president could change all of this. George. North Korean news could be the most significant security threat we face. Terrifying attack in Germany.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.