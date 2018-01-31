Transcript for Special Counsel Robert Mueller seeks interview with Trump's legal team

We'll move on to new developments in the Russia investigation. President trump caught on that hot Mike speaking about that classified GOP memo targeting the FBI. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has those details from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Amy, good morning. It certainly looks like that controversial house intelligence report will soon be coming out but there's also new evidence that the special counsel is locked in and won't be distracted. ABC news learning that the FBI director and deputy attorney general were boththe white house pleading with the white house chief of staff John Kelly to preinventory the release of the Republican house intelligence report before they had a chance to make sure it does not compromise classified information. Those pleas apparently ignored as the president's mind appeared made up at the state of the union. Must release the memo. Don't worry. 100%. Reporter: The memo still waiting to be reviewed as new evidence emerges that the special counsel continues to aggressively look into possible obstruction of justice. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm marche roll low. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news the special counsel's office has contacted the former spokesman for the trump legal team, mark Corallo apparently wanting to know why he quit after only three months. He left, sources say, in part because he was concerned that some in president trump's camp were looking to unearth negative information about Bob Mueller and Mueller's apparently interested in explosive accusations in Michael Wolff's new book which portrays him as concerned about the president's role in helping write a misleading statement aboard air force one about the nature of that infamous trump tower meeting between campaign officials and a group of Russians. He wrote, Corallo seeing no good outcome believed the meeting on air force one represented a likely obstruction of justice. In retro smekt I probably would have done things differently. Reporter: The president's son said initially it was about Russian adoptions but it was actually set up for the trump campaign to receive dirt on Hillary Clinton. Dirt allegedly developed by Vladimir Putin. White house officials say the trump tower meeting provided no meaningful exchange but a critical question, what exactly did the president know about the trump tower meeting at the time? Did the president know the real reason the trump tower meeting was being set up when he helped write that misleading statement? George. Many more questions. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.