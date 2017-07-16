Transcript for Spotlight returns to husband of missing Florida mom

We begin this half hour with the new twist in the case of a mer who vanished in a boating incident in the Bahamas. Court records show her new hand asked officials to declare her quote presumed dead days after her disappearance. Reporter: It's been two months since Isabella Hellman disappeared. Last month, he was listed as being under investigation. He insist he woke up to find her gone. This morning, newly released information raising questions plansding the spot light on the husband of a missing Florida mom once again. New court documents show Louis Bennett questioned a letter from the coast guard stating that his 41-year-old wife, Isabella Hellman be presumed dead. The coast guard wrote to Bennett on may 19th saying it received his question. There's not a clear indication as to why he would want this letter. Particularly in light of Florida law, which says that a person is not presumed dead that goes missing until after five years has elapsed. Reporter: The letter now part of a tense legal battle brewing between Bennett and Hellman's sister, who says she should have control of Hellman's finances. This all began in materially morning hours of may 15th. The newly weds were on a cat ma ran. He said they were asleep when their both hit something and started sink. His wife of just three months and mother of their baby girl, all of a sudden, gone. Friends tell ABC news the couple had gotten into a fight about moving to Bennett's native Australia. She was set on, no, I'm not moving. He was upset about her not wanting to go with him home. Reporter: The coast guard said they spent about 138 hours searching for her. But came up with nothing. The family is destroyed. The family is extremely hurt. Reporter: Right now, no charges have been filed against Bennett. This continues to be a missing persons case. In a previous interis view with "The daily mail" Bennett said he loved his wife very much and has nothing to hide. We were unable to reach his attorney for comment. Dan and Paul larks you can't help but feel for their baby girl. Regardless of how this woman disappeared, she'll have to go up without a mom. Thank you, Stephanie. Let's check the weather once

