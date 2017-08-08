Spotting depression on Instagram

More
Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo weighs in on how one study found that certain filters can suggest a likelihood of depression.
2:18 | 08/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spotting depression on Instagram

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49089845,"title":"Spotting depression on Instagram","duration":"2:18","description":"Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo weighs in on how one study found that certain filters can suggest a likelihood of depression.","url":"/GMA/video/spotting-depression-instagram-49089845","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.