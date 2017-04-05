Transcript for What's at stake for Trump in health care vote

chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. A couple months ago when they pulled the bill the president see seemed to give up but got re-engaged over the last several days. Reporter: He did in a personal and direct way, take the case of congressman Billy long. A relatively junior member from the state of Missouri, who was a no vote after he announced he was no, the president spent 20 minutes on the phone with him the night before last going over his concerns and then he brought him here to the white house with that small group, spent over an hour as you heard in the oval office with him going over his proposal to address his concerns. The president has been doing this over and over again with individual members of congress and small -- the kind of stuff president Obama hated to do. As Mary suggested in some way house members are flying blind with the vote and don't know the full cost of the bill, don't know how many people it will cover. I was struck yesterday, you were in the briefing room with Sean spicer. He seemed to admit that which means it could face multiple different challenges in the senate. Reporter: It certainly -- remember, there are only 52 Republicans in the senate so it's a very small margin of error. Really any Republican senator can put this in jeopardy, George. And there are a number of concerns. You heard Mary mention some of them. What it does with medicaid. Overall concerns on cost and coverage. But I think it would be a mistake to assume as many do that this would be dead on arrival in the senate. Republicans have been campaigning on this for seven years. They're working on addressing this issue. I think there is a chance that they can get this done in the senate even though the odds are very large. The criticism from senators has been more muted this time around, okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

