Transcript for What's at stake for Trump's foreign trip

The showdown with North Korea happening at the very same time that the president takes on world leaders at the g20 summit. ABC's Jonathan Karl at the white house with the latest on those high-stakes meetings. Good morning to you, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. With a Russia investigation swirling around this white house for months, no meeting on this trip will be more closely watched than president trump's first encounter with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He ahead of his trip he struck an optimistic tone for the fourth of July. We do have challenges, but we will handle those challenges. Reporter: The president will meet with the leaders of China and Germany but no meeting will draw more attention than his first face-to-face with Vladimir Putin. I would love to be able to get along with Russia. Now, you've had a lot of presidents that haven't taken that tact but it's possible I won't be able to get along with him. Reporter: That was the president back in February. He consistently talked about improving relations with Russia but over the years he has off offered wildly different descriptions of his relationship with Putin. Vladimir Putin, have you ever met the guy. He's a tough guy. I have met him once. I have no relationship with Putin. I don't think I've ever met. Putin even sent me's president. Beautiful president with a beautiful note. I don't know anything about him. Reporter: Whatever president trump's relationship with Putin, the visit comes at a time of rising tensions with Russia. Of course, there's Russia's meddling with the presidential election. Something the U.S. Intelligence community says was directly ordered by Putin himself. Another major point of tension, Syria. U.S. Officials say Russia bears responsibility for Assad's use of chemical weapons against civilians. White house officials insist he won't go easy on Putin. If there's an opportunity the president would recognize that we have an extremely low point relationship based on distrust right now. Reporter: But it appears unlikely that the president will confront Putin about Russia's meddling in the election, as one senior U.S. Official told ABC news, that would be a waste of time saying, quote, it is a loser of a topic. George. Okay, Jon Karl, let's talk

