Transcript for Standup comedian Katherine Ryan talks Netflix special

I'm here with the hilarious stand-up comedian Katherine Ryan. She has her first show here in the U.S. And she also has a Netflix special called "In trouble." We have a clip where you're talking about the pit falls of dating younger guys. Take a look. Accidentally I fell in love with him but it was over very quickly. He said something insane. He said, Katherine, did you know titanic was based on a true story. I was like, get out. And that was it. Now, another thing I love about you is you love Beyonce so much that sometimes you get a little carried away. We have some video from the British show "Bring the noise" was this a typical day in the office? Let's check this out. Just me at work. ??? ??? yeah. You're actually really good. Well, you know, I was working in the office that day and the Beyonce spirit just got into me. I love Beyonce because she's an example of a woman who just gets more powerful with age, and aging is a wonderful thing. It just means you didn't die. It does, it does. And you're right, she's almost ageless. She's an incredible lady. How was the reaction to that little dance? People in the U.K. Are used to me so that's why I'm so grateful that you're letting me loose in America. I will be dancing -- the thing about Beyonce, there's none of this dance. None of -- it's very -- it's powerful hips. It's booty shaking. And anyone can do that. I see a lot of that in America. Some people can do it. Some people cannot. Let's talk about "In trouble." You practiced your maid of honor speech in this with your sister? Yeah. My family are used to it. I think -- How did that go over? It didn't go well. What I've learned is when you're asked to speak at a wedding, you want to toast, not roast. The roast never goes over well. Yeah. And they don't have to worry about me getting married. I'm doing stand-up tonight and all weekend at carolines on Broadway. I've had some younger men issues and now I know to go old. If he's still eating solid food, he's too young. That's what I've learned. You know what, we might have to do this during commercial. We're going to get some more out of you. Okay. Right now, "In trouble" is streaming on Netflix.

