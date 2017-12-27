Transcript for 'Star Wars' star says 'Last Jedi' is 'an all-time great' movie

. Let's talk about the force awakening us this morning along with caffeine. A big apology from Luke Skywalker. He made a comment not trusting last jedi director Ryan Johnson. I had trouble accepting what he saw for Luke, but, again, I have to say having seen the movie I was wrong. Well, there you go. He said while promoting the last jedi. Now Hamill posting a tweet saying all I wanted was to make a good movie. Ryan Johnson made an all time great one. No love lost between the two. However, if anybody is going to question the director I think mark Hamill has a right to. He has been there since the begin. He is Luke. The dude is Luke Skywalker. We never question our directors and producers here. You haven't seen it yet? What have you been doing? Christmas, the kids. Kid. I'll make time. Dan and I saw it, not together. She didn't want to go with me and be embarrassed p.u.ublicly. You are a "Star wars" freak. Dan is also a music buff, undercover music buff. We're breaking down what's behind your favorite work out sound. Dan, you have a jam you like to listen to. I have lots. Beasty boys. Oh yeah. Hall las queen. Hall las queen with collard queens. This morning I chose Katy Perry's "Teenage dream." ??? This is your work out song? I knew this wasn't going to go well. I can see Dan grooving out on the treadmill for this. When Dan has his ear buds in, we know he's listening to Katy Perry. When you connect with those feelings it's like you're running with Katy Perry, she's with you and helping to inspire you. We're working out together with those artists. For me it's -- not me. I'm dedicating this song to my make up artist brook. This song by the spice girls. I couldn't think of a song, so I'm dedicating it to her. Mine is eminem "Lose yourself." No one asked me. I love kid rock and my guilty pleasure is nickel away. Much respect to you. It's not as good as Katy Perry. That is "Pop news."

