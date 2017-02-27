Transcript for Starley performs a remix of 'Call on Me' live on 'GMA'

Back now would break out fingers found riders Harley. Her debut single call immediate already racked up an incredible 270. Million stream facing. Heard North American tour march 31 the first he'd make it hurt you wouldn't. Debut right here ought GM AI business Donnelly. Quick call on meet. He's Kirk. And if you pan. Some movements. Recently sent me you know. It is is am I doing CD. We're seeing. You. The only thing. Who must not exceed his front foot and you know yeah. Went nearly 800. Paying little. Behind city. Way and you can't. We do not doubt the newstalk. You must not that you thought yeah. You know. I mean. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.