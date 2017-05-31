Stars give advice to younger selves for mental health campaign

More
The Child Mind Institute is getting word out about mental health with its Speak Up for Kids #MyYoungerSelf campaign, in which celebrities are sharing advice they would give their younger selves to deal with everyday struggles.
6:33 | 05/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stars give advice to younger selves for mental health campaign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47733393,"title":"Stars give advice to younger selves for mental health campaign ","duration":"6:33","description":"The Child Mind Institute is getting word out about mental health with its Speak Up for Kids #MyYoungerSelf campaign, in which celebrities are sharing advice they would give their younger selves to deal with everyday struggles.","url":"/GMA/video/stars-give-advice-younger-mental-health-campaign-47733393","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.