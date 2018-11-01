Transcript for How to stay healthy in the office during peak flu season

We are back now with those new concerns about the flu. It's spreading across the country and an entire school in North Carolina now closed for the rest of the week after 160 students reported cases in one day. T.J. Holmes is here with a closer look at how to protect yourself. All right. Strahan, we don't have a choice, me you, robin, George, robach, we have to be around each other like millions have to spend a day with co-workers who could be sick. You want to avoid that person coughing or sneezing on you but there are some things in that office you need to avoid before you even get to your desk this morning. With flu fears spreading across the country. Tonight we're told it could be nasty. Why is it so powerful this year. We've been telling you about the severe spike. Deadly flu bug appears to be making a comeback. Reporter: So many of us worry about catching the virus at work. I take hand sanitizer with me everywhere I go. I teach my students to sing the whole A.B.C. Song while watching their songs. Reporter: We brought this doctor to our office to point out the danger "sopranos"s and how to not get sick. Somebody with the flu, yes, comes in here, sneezes on the hands, put it on the door. Yeah. How long can that live there and keep infecting the co-workers? The flu can live up to 24 hours on the door. Reporter: In 20 minutes we saw 33 people come through these doors and if just one is sick one university study finds that when one person comes to the office sick more than half the surfaces and other employees in that office could be exposed to the virus after about four hours. What do we need to keep in mind when coming in the front door? Don't touch the door with your hands. You can push it with your elbow, back, anything that won't touch your face afterwards. Once you get inside be careful in the elevator. You can see the entire building start getting sick if one person comes in and touches a few of these buttons. These bad boys are nastier than toilets. Avenuery time you get off an elevator you need to wash your hands. Yes, absolutely. He says it's hard to tell who is coming down with the flu. The flu and cold look alike in terms of symptoms. This is what I like to call a high traffic area so if you're going to come into a worktation that's public in a high traffic area you got to wipe that bad boy down. Reporter: Keep in mind germs can linger in the air for up to 30 minutes after a person with the flu has passed through. Even the conference room. In the wintertime when the air is drier they linger for longer so actually if you were here before the meeting started, sneezed and then you sat down you could still get some of those germs hanging around. Reporter: What about during the meeting? If you're going to have to sneeze allergies or not sneeze into your elbow. That way it will stay there. Reporter: How far do you need to stay away from a sick person. Infectious shows. You are the infected. You got the flu. I'm a foot from you trying to have a conversation, it's uncomfortable. We never talk like this but common sense tells you don't want to do that. Let me back up a little bit. Let me get three feet away. Surely this helps me out. Not even in the slightest according to studies. Let me get six feet away from stra. Surely there would help you out. They have done nothing to prove by being this far away you are less likely to con at that time the flu virus. Not just a matter of you sneezing or coughing, just conversation and breathing and I can still pick up the flu from you. Keep in mind, folks -- I got different airflow than everybody else. You may have to get 300 away. Go ahead, T.J. Let's just say 0 feet away, over there. You can still cough or sneeze and a droplet will make it over there. Not saying how likely it will be. All the way over here? They can still get sick from you. T.J., why don't we just go home now? You make a good point, George. That's what they say, everybody, go home. Do not be in the office if you're sick. This is not a, you know, a handkerchief. This is a mask. What if people wear these. Doesn't help you from getting sick. Does not. Whoa. Thank you, T.J.

