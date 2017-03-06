Transcript for Steph Curry, Draymond Green open up ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Golden state warriors are having a 24-karat season powering their way to a game one victory in the NBA finals. Before gearing up for game two, the team helped open a new NBA cares, learn and play zone at the west lake middle school in Oakland to help kids find a safe place to play and further their educations but back to business, they're not losing focus on the finals. Steph curry and draymond green sitting down with our T.J. Holmes. You wanted the Cavs. It would be nice to beat them and get another ring so that's the mission, that's the challenge in front of us. We got to be ready. But specifically happy to have the Cavs. Playing the Cavs definitely doesn't hurt. We want revenge and they'll want to say, all right, now we've taken complete control. Okay, that was a little better than his PC answer. So people are looking for some drama now and want some and part of that they want to know that you got beat, that you don't like each other, that you hate each other. Is any of that there in it takes a lot of energy to hate someone. I'm not going to spend my Miami hating Cleveland, you know. At the end of the day, you want to beat them. He said it takes a lot 6 energy to hate someone. It takes a lot of energy to dwell on the past too. Now you guys to a certain degree, y'all were the young cats out here in the bay area, everybody could cheer for. And y'all added K.D. And now people are looking at you guys like these guys have built an evil empire to a certain degree out here. It's like the old saying, they want to see you do good but never better than them. You bring in Kevin Durant who was also a former MVP and now it's just more hate. It's times ten. But we're going to go out and play our game. It really don't matter whether you hate us or love us. We got to try to win because that's what we're here to do. How is this one about to be different, the rubber match. How is this series about to be different? We what the formula is and experienced both sides of the coin and the equation, just win. Reporter: T.J. Holmes, ABC news, New York. Thanks to J it. He will cover the NBA finals. Very tough assignment. First time in NBA history you have seen the same teams go he head-to-head three straight years in the finals. Some people are not happy about it. Some people are so tired of the NBA. Celtics/lakers. Yeah. Didn't the Celtics win like ten in a row. I thought they played -- we'll look it up. Google it. We could argue about this, everybody. Google will give us an answer. You can't handle the truth, Claiborne. Catch game two, Cavs versus the warriors tomorrow right here on ABC.

