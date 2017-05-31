Steph Curry on his relationship with LeBron James

The two-time MVP of the Golden State Warriors talks to ABC News' T.J. Holmes ahead of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
0:48 | 05/31/17

What is your personal. Relationship. With LeBron James if any because many people from a partisan these guys essentially the face of the NBA's justices go hanging out and mourn the Coca but. What is your personally like. Now known well. Always back from my college days. The wise. Our sources Davis and play and for some time together here and there. As you go through to leave me in. Here's a crazy and we obviously right into its. You have. The battles of course you know when an Austin though all of our career is over with the shares will be a lot of look at Baylor we have and its plan again we and they're here at all all the guy.

