Transcript for Stock market soars after Trump's address to Congress

The stock market skyrocketing after his speech breaking the 21,000 barrier for the first time ever and the president tweeting about it and our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is at the New York stock exchange. How are people feeling down there. Reporter: Well, Amy, there is some optimism here, good morning. Stocks now shattering new records and investors here are optimistic about the president's message, in particular, the tone he took in that joint session before congress, especially when he had this to say. My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone. Reporter: It's that pro-business message that lowering of taxes that anti-regulatory tone that president trump has taken throughout his campaign and now throughout his presidency that has helped send a number of stocks higher. It also pushed the Dow above 21,000 for the first time ever and in particular, we've seen strength among companies like apple, Boeing and a number of financials, Amy. So how does this surge impact average Americans and their wallets? Reporter: That is the question, right? Everybody wants to know what this means for them. First off, only about half of Americans even have any kind of money in the stock market. For those people with the Dow up 15% since election day, the average retirement account has added about $11,000, but for others, the other issue is a matter of the ripple effect. Does this ultimately mean more jobs and higher wages? That is the key question for Americans out there, because we don't always get that ripple effect and sometimes it can lag, Amy. All right, Rebecca Jarvis, thank you so much.

