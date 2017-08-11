Stolen painting worth estimated $165M found behind bedroom door

More
A stolen de Kooning painting was found after decades.
1:09 | 11/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stolen painting worth estimated $165M found behind bedroom door

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51022955,"title":"Stolen painting worth estimated $165M found behind bedroom door","duration":"1:09","description":"A stolen de Kooning painting was found after decades.","url":"/GMA/video/stolen-painting-worth-estimated-165m-found-bedroom-door-51022955","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.