Transcript for Storm systems threaten holiday plane, road travel

Back here at home, there are new concerns about holiday travel as millions prepare to hit the road and sky. Ginger, you are watching two storm sidsed and what are you seeing? And, Michael, you have to call your parent notice Houston. That's where we start our issues this morning. Dense fog, you should see, in this image the skyline of Houston but can't see anything because visibility is zero and includes Tampa, Nashville and huge area along the east coast dealing with that and the warm front comes in. A lot. Moisture pooling along it and could see strong storms including an isolated tornado and certainly damaging wind and affects Atlanta by noontime. Dallas is tonight during the drive and then we've got another storm to talk about. This one affecting the west coast first and looks like really heavy winds talking 70 plus-mile-per-hour winds in many so of these advisory areas and then a lot of snow for parts of the northern plains. It's an overall two to four inches where you're seeing the snow but some spots up to a foot, Michael? Thank you, ginger. When ginger said you should call your mother literally I went back to a teenager. What did I do? You got to let me know that's coming. Are you going to call your mom and dad? I am. I have to. A break at 7:20. He's okay, ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.