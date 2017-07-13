Transcript for Storms bring flooding, hail to Midwest and Northeast

We move on to the severe thunderstorms across the midwest and northeast. They're bringing dangerous winds, hail, flooding and rob Marciano tracking it all. Good morning, rob. We expect another active day today. Last 36 hours have been active across this frontal boundary from new England across new York, Ohio, back through the midwest including Chicago where they're dealing with record flooding and the rivers are still rising this morning. Basement stairwells turned into raging rivers in Wisconsin. Picnic tables floating away in Chicago. This town in Indiana underwater. From Iowa to Wisconsin as much as a foot of rain falling. Triggering flash floods, making for dangerous driving conditions across the midwest. In Illinois, water rescues required. In lake forest, this hospital forced to move 70 patients after they lost power. What the heck is that? Reporter: In north Chicago, eight to ten inches of water pouring into homes. A state of emergency declared in Burlington, Wisconsin. Residents there forced to evacuate. Thousands without electricity this morning. Severe rain pounding the east. Boston receiving record rainfall. And in just two hours parts of eastern new England got four inches of rain. And overnight last night Albany, New York, seeing rising river, 13 people rescued and it will trigger severe storms from Indianapolis to Cleveland, heavy rain with these and saturated ground and tomorrow getting into the areas of Philadelphia back through D.C. And behind this and underneath this certainly some heat and humidity.

