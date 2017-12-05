-
Now Playing: DIY Mother's Day gift ideas
-
Now Playing: Severe storms hit the South, move east
-
Now Playing: What traditional retail stores are doing to compete with online retailers
-
Now Playing: Couple loses nearly 600 collective pounds for their wedding
-
Now Playing: Trump redecorates White House with gold walls, chandelier
-
Now Playing: Former WWE stars take on the big screen
-
Now Playing: John McAfee says he 'had nothing to do' with neighbor's murder
-
Now Playing: Trump claims Comey told him he's 'not under investigation'
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks out about James Comey firing
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Comey a 'showboat,' 'grandstander'
-
Now Playing: Trump contradicts WH spokespeople on Comey firing
-
Now Playing: Dog loves hanging out on owner's roof
-
Now Playing: Celebrities offer their advice to the class of 2017
-
Now Playing: Grandmother hopes to inspire others with her graduation success story
-
Now Playing: How to make a custom picture frame for Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Drew Brees opens up about exertional heat stroke
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: The best bargains on all things beauty and wellness
-
Now Playing: New report links common painkillers to increased risk of heart attacks
-
Now Playing: BMW mystery fires: An ABC News investigation
-
Now Playing: Police standoff results in 1 death, 3 injured