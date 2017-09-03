Transcript for Strong winds wreak havoc in Midwest

Erre omas, thanks very much. Devastating wind a cross the midwest and noreast topping 80iles an hour here in New York. And ABC's Alex Perez is in Chicago where those gusts blew out skyscraper windows. Good mog, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. The wind was no joke picking up a piece of outdoor furniture and slamming it across the street and slamming that window. Vicious winds wreakg havoc across the nbtiov in Michigan gts up to 68 miles pehour. It's scary to think winds are that strong. Reporter: The NTSB investigatinafte this plane carryink the university of michan men's basketball team slid O the runway after trying to take off in high winds. We have a few people banged up aittleitut other than that evebody is healthy. Reporter: Brutal winds ripping off school roofs. In Detroit alone, more than 800,000 hos withoutpower. Five dying in this apartment complex. The powerful winds fueling the flames making esces nearly impossible. There are civilians jumping out of the windows at the location. It was a horrendous fire to fight. We have high winds that drove the wi right through the building. The fierce burst toppling tractor trailers across the midwest. Highway gets kno over. There it goes. Reporter: In upstate new York, gusts blowing up to 81 miles a hour leaving nearly 130,0p0 customers in the dark. It is so Dar out here, power is knocked out. Reporter: The winds believed to be responsible for knocking this freight train right off the rails. And here in Chicago, power lines popping, even sending chunks of glass flying from the 38th floor of this skyscraper. And if you're driving in these windy conditions big SUVs and vans are more susceptible to being pushed or flipped over by wind so it might be best to park somewhere safe and wait it out. Makes a lot of sense, thanks very much.

