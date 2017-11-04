Transcript for Student killed in elementary school shooting

that tragic shooting at an elementary school in California. Here is what we know. The shooter targeted his estranged wife, a teacher, killing her before turning the gun on himself. An 8-year-old was also killed and a fourth victim, a 9-year-old was injured and is now in stable condition. ABC's kayna Whitworth is on the scene there for us and has more. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Robin, good morning. There were 15 kids in that classroom. And it was a special education classroom. Authorities say that those two little boys you just talked about had gotten behind their teacher when the shooting happened. They had nothing to do with the couple who had been married just three short months and had recently separated. Tragedy unfolding in San Bernardino. Possible active shooter at north park elementary. Reporter: After a gunman stormed a special education classroom opening fire on a teacher and two of her students before turning the gun on himself. Can you advise if the convict is a student or an employee? It's both. It's both. Reporter: 53-year-old Cedric Anderson checked in at the front desk of north park elementary in San Bernardino a.10:30 A.M. Monday morning saying he needed to drop something off for Karen Smith, is estranged wife. He was armed with a large caliber revolver. Opened fire on his wife. Reporter: The school immediately going on lockdown. Students evacuated hand in hand as heavily armed officers and S.W.A.T. Teams arrived on scene within minutes. Today's been a nightmare for sure. Reporter: But it would be hours before parents and children were reunited. 5-year-old Cindy Dody in class down the hall when the shooting started. I didn't know what was happening and I just wanted to go home. Reporter: Smith and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez did not survive. Another boy in stable condition this morning. Authorities later searching a home in nearby Riverside where the once happy couple lived. Police haven't said why Anderson may have targeted his wife. The pair seen in this Facebook video but are shedding light on his dark past including a history of domestic violence, weapons and drug charges. Now, the teacher's mother telling ABC news that her daughter knew something was wrong and that she tried to get out of her marriage. North park elementary school will be closed for the next two days. So tragic. All right, Kaepernick, thank

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.