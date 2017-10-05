Transcript for 8 more students arraigned in Penn State fraternity death

We are back now with new fallout over that Penn state hazing death. Eight more students arraigned Tuesday over the death of a fraternity pledge during a heavy -- a night of heavy drink and now newly discovered text messages between the brothers are raising questions about a possible cover-up. Gio Benitez in state college, Pennsylvania, with details. Good morning, gio. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Penn state has one of the largest Greek communities in the nation. 8,000 students in fraternities or sororities and now this morning prosecutors say this tragedy here was just bound to happen. Eight more members of Penn state's now banned beta theta pi fraternity appearing in court Tuesday officially charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old sophomore Tim piazza. My client has been charged with a crime and we're here to defend him. Reporter: The charges ranging from reckless endangerment to tampering with evidence as he fell down a flight of stairs during a night of alleged hazing and forced heavy drinking. If you dole out that alcohol and a person dies, you are on the hook for that. That's your fault. Reporter: A frat brother finally calling 911 nearly 12 hours after piazza's initial fall. The district attorney says the frat house had a very sophisticated surveillance system. Eight or nine high quality cameras one for nearly every room of the house. Those cameras allegedly capturing much of what happened in the 12 hours after piazza's initial fall down the stairs. Prosecutors say the surveillance cameras show the pledge turning gray 40 minutes before 911 was called. During those crucial minutes students allegedly tried to dress piazza up in clean clothes. We have a friend who's unconscious. He's -- he hasn't moved and he's probably going to need an ambulance. Reporter: Penn state calling the details sickening and difficult to understand and since the incident has implemented new Greek life restrictions including stronger enforcement to prohibit underage drinking and no kegs at social events. But prosecutors say Greek hazing is a persistent problem at Penn state. In fact, beta theta pi was disciplined twice before over alcohol violations. A toxic level of alcohol was planned to be handed out to these pledges and it had happened semester after semester and this was bound to happen. Reporter: And now this morning investigators say that they've discovered text messages between the students showing that alcohol and hazing were ongoing problems here at this fraternity. The students charged will now face a judge again next week. George. Okay, gio, thanks very much. Dan Abrams is back for more on this as well. We know prosecutors are taking this seriously and now we know they also have a lot of evidence starting with text messages. Talking about hundreds of charges against 18 people. And the text messages are comparetively minor in the sense that probably goes to tampering with evidence, maybe some of the lesser charges but when you're talking about involuntary manslaughter which is the big charge against eight of them, you don't have to have shown someone tried to do it or someone did it on purpose, the question is what was their conduct that led up to it, not what happened after the fact. Surveillance camera, will say something about that. Yes, absolutely, the fact that there were surveillance cameras with these very well-defined pictures is unquestionably going to become important evidence in the context of this case. It may be able to show exactly what happened, who was where when. The sorts of things that you typically will need eyewitnesses or other evidence to say, wait, I wasn't there, I was there, if a lot of this is on camera, those questions go away. And the complication though as you were saying to me before we came on camera this is not one case, this is several different cases. That's right. I think people are lumping this together ensaying, well, there are eight charged with this and 18 charged with that. It's going to be a prosecution against each one individually and you can count on each one of them, of course, will have their own attorney defending in their own way saying, wait a second, even if you think people should be charged here, it shouldn't be me. I wasn't responsible for this. I didn't do that. So, it's really important that we look at these cases individually and not just sort of lump everyone in together. Quickly, ho you about the university? Well, look, the university, I think is in trouble both from the pr perspective also potential civil lawsuits and criminal. Okay, Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

