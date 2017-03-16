Transcript for New study raises concerns of ibuprofen's apparent link to cardiac arrest

We are back now with our big board and Dr. Besser is at the table and let's start with that new study raising a big alarm about ibuprofen. The common over-the-counter painkiller found in so many of our medicine cabinets. Danish researchers are calling for restricts on sales after linking it to a 31% increased risk of cardiac arrest. Dr. Besser that is certainly alarming. I just took three advil this morning because I had a headache. A large study out of Denmark and looked at everyone who had a cardiac arrest outside the hospital over a ten-year period and compared them to people who hadn't had a cardiac arrest and found that people who had cardiac arrest were 30% to 50% more likely to have recently taken a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory. These are the medications. Those were prescription but advil, motrin, Aleve. Very concerning numbers. The absolute risk was small but it was elevated. And the professor who led this study doesn't think these drugs should be sold in grocery stores or gas stations. What does the fda say? I don't agree with that professor. You know, we've been using these drugs safely for a long timing. The fda, you know, they've already recognized that these drugs increase your risk of a heart attack and a stroke by a small amount so there's warnings on those labels and we know that the risk for heart attack and stroke starts with your first dose and the more you take the longer you take it the greatest the risk but it's still small. The consumer products safety association told us it's supported by decades of scientific study and real-world use. That sounds similar to what you said. What should the average person do weighing risks when taking it an the benefits are supreme. My headache is gone. And I wouldn't diminish that. Whenever you're taking your drug you want to weigh risk and benefit and not casually take a drug. Here you want to know what your heart risk is, you'll pay more attention and use the smallest dose necessary to get your relief. Use it for a shorter period of time as you need to and if you have someone with arthritis or long-term chronic pain talk to your doctor about other approaches for pain manage many. Have you tried things like meditation and acupuncture. Do you need the drug? And bottom line these are life saving so this is small and have to keep it it in perspective. I feel better. I'm glad you don't have a headache. It would have been a different segment. I'm probably the cause of that headache. No. That moose on the loose at an alaskan resort. Skiers swerving around the animal when it suddenly charges at people waiting in the lift line and prompted authorities and Ron Magill is here. What is going on here? Michael, I'm sure I've heard the term hangry. They've eaten nothing but twigs and wood chips and hungry, they're a little testy and what's happening is they're looking for food. So when people get too close and they feel like they're challenged they're going to get angry and come at them. The spring comes along, unfortunately, that one moose had to be euthanized. As food becomes available this will become less and less frequent. In Colorado it looked like the running of the bulls. A snowboarder going down the mountain. You can see that moose charging alongside him. I can't imagine how terrified they must have been but these are rare instances, correct? Mostly these are docile animals, correct. Correct. The moose is the largest type of deer in the wore. If you look at that moose running down the ski slope he's not running after anybody but getting out of the way, confused, upset and trying to run to get out of the way. It is an anomaly. Thousands and thousands of moose in the northwest. You get a good video and people pay attention to it. Spring comes in, those new leaves and flowers come out, they'll calm down. It's bear, as well. A New Jersey man found a family of bears in his backyard and woke up from hibernation early. What should people be aware of this time of the year? Well, exactly. You know, animals are coming out of their winter sleep. During that they haven't been eating and living off their fat so they're coming up and waking up hungry. You know what it's like when you don't have breakfast in the morning. People need to understand these are wild animals. Just because it's in your backyard does not make it a pet. Keep your distance, observe the animal but don't get too close. If you respect wildlife, keep your distance, you won't be in a position to be hurt. I have a healthy fear of wild animals. Good to remember. Ron -- And I get hangry. Don't we all. Dr. Besser, thank you, as well. Coming up next, ginger has the latest on that deep freeze,

