Study suggests children who don't sleep enough have a higher risk of developing diabetes

Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez shares what parents should know about the new research that links a lack of sleep in children to a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
2:44 | 08/15/17

Transcript for Study suggests children who don't sleep enough have a higher risk of developing diabetes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

