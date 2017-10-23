'Suburbicon' director George Clooney and star Matt Damon share Halloween plans

More
Damon says his wife makes him dress up with the kids, and Clooney says he has plans to attend a 1970s-themed Halloween party in Los Angeles.
2:24 | 10/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Suburbicon' director George Clooney and star Matt Damon share Halloween plans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50662378,"title":"'Suburbicon' director George Clooney and star Matt Damon share Halloween plans","duration":"2:24","description":"Damon says his wife makes him dress up with the kids, and Clooney says he has plans to attend a 1970s-themed Halloween party in Los Angeles. ","url":"/GMA/video/suburbicon-director-george-clooney-star-matt-damon-share-50662378","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.