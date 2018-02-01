Supermoon lights up the sky at the start of 2018

The biggest and brightest supermoon of 2018 is called a wolf moon, a nickname given to the phenomenon by Native Americans.
0:23 | 01/02/18

Transcript for Supermoon lights up the sky at the start of 2018
Do suit this stunning start to the new year I had to do was look up. The biggest brightest supermodel gonna save this year of the split up the sky around the world call the wolf moon has many names the wolf moved. Moon is one of them if the name native Americans gave the January full moon because wolves. For often heard howling. With hunger this time of the year and intend. Within but it does have a lot of different name.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

