Transcript for Supplements may not lower fracture risk: Study

to a new warning about the vitamins you might be taking with your breakfast. Calcium and vitamin D may not help fight bone fractures. Dr. Jen Ashton joins us from Boston. Hi there, Dr. General. Hi guy. This seems to contradict everything that's been thrown at us our entire lives. What do you make of this? This was a big analysis that appeared in the journal of the American medical association. Looked at 33 other studies of of aye drlts 50 years of age and older. 50,000 people took them compared them to both of those together and separately. Found it did not reduce the risk of fracture. If there does not appear to be a benefit, we have to question this used to be standard medical health and wellness advice. You see patients with osteo pro sis. What do you think is the important take away? When you talk about osteo pa ro sis which can affect almost every aging adult you have to get the calcium and vitamin D from food sources. Leavy green, salmo dairy. I recommend they get a weighted vest and wear that walking around. Avoid smoking and excess alcohol. These are things that can help your bone health instead of popping a pill. I like to pop a pill and I know people are taking their vitamin D and calcium supplementings. Are there benefits? For certain groups of people or on the advice of a physician. Routine don't reach for those pills. They don't appear to have a benefit and can have risks. All right Dr. Ashton we'll be coming back to you in a bit. Sounds like the answer is strap on headphones and listen to Katy Perry. Love it. It's the season of giving.

