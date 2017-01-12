Transcript for New surveillance video released in Bellagio casino heist

Now to the new video of that Baj casino heist in Las Vegas. The brazen robber on the run and ABC's Nick watt has more. Good morning, Nick. Reporter: The manhunt is on. Vegas police last night releasing intriguing new details and security camera footage that show just how this audacious heist went down. Midafternoon a silver Chevy pulls up at the blaj Joe and now know the car's owner is tied up in the trunk. The robber at the wheel. He's then picked up walking into the casino, a disguise of glass, wig, hat and a bandage across his face. Went up to the poker cage and proceeded to rob the cage and took off with an unknown amount of cash. Reporter: Even appears to wait in line, he's armed but the gun stays hidden. Actor James woods who plays a Vegas low life in the classic "Casino" is gambling just tweet away and tweeted in true poker player fashion we all were focused on the hands we were playing and nobody actually realized it was happening. Could be a scene out of "Oceans eleven". You bet big then take the house. Reporter: But their plan was to hit the bellagio, mirage and mgm all at once. Cash in the shopping bag the robber breaks into a jog and brushes past an unsuspecting woman at the door and cops called. White male, 40s armed with a 22 Cal bur handgun. It's too late he is out of the building driving away. And Vegas police tell us that while the robber was inside the casino the car's owner managed to pop the trunk and escape. He's been cooperating with the investigation and police recovered that getaway car but the bandit, guys, is still on the run. Quite brazen. Yeah. Straight out of "Oceans eleven". It is. Nick, thank you.

