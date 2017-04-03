Transcript for Second suspect arrested in connection with disappearance of Georgia teacher

First here this morning, we have a story, very serious nature, a second man facing charges in the disappearance of a teacher in Georgia. The search for Tara Grinstead's body is intensifying more than a decade after she vanished and Eva pilgrim has details. Reporter: Good morning. It was an unsolved mystery that garnered national attention. Alleged murderer now behind bars but the small town rumors flying. Who else was involved? One man's name was immediately at the center of a lot of that chatter. A beloved high school teacher, a beauty queen, vanished. This morning a second man is now facing charges in the disappearance of Tara Grinstead. Do you have anything to say? Reporter: Bo dukes bonding out of jail accused of helping newly named murder suspect Ryan duke conceal and destroy the body of Tara Grinstead at Fitzgerald farms. The same farm where investigators have recently been searching for the missing teacher's body. A farm owned by Bo dukes' own uncle. 30-year-old Tara Grinstead went missing in October 200 after watching a pageant and having dinner with friends. Georgia police say they were finally able to crack this case after nearly 12 years thanks to someone coming forward. I need an appointed attorney. Reporter: Authorities say Ryan dukes seen here broke into her home robbing and killing her with his bare hands before getting his friend Bo dukes to help him hide the body. The two men unrelated were high school classmates, students at Grinstead's school with strikingly similar last names seen here beside each other in the school yearbook. He knew what happened to Tara. Reporter: An Atlanta filmmaker who produces this internet podcast is credited with keeping interest in the case alive. I had two interviews with different former friends of Ryan duke and they both mentioned Bo dukes' name and possible involvement. This group of people had engaged in quite a bit of bad behavior over the years. Reporter: He says dukes had been freaking his podcast discussion boards. When he blocked him dukes followed him on Twitter and sent him a direct message instead. Days before his arrest. I respond to him. He says, any questions you have, please call my attorney. Neither man has entered a plea and authorities still haven't said if they found her body but know they have found new evidence they say provides new links in this case. Wild story. More to come. Eva, thank you very much.

