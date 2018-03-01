Transcript for Suspect in deadly swatting accident due in court

Retimes a big tea leaf. The latest on the swatting incident that led to the death of a 28-year-old father accused of placing the call due in court this morning and Matt Gutman has the story, good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning. We are now learning that the suspect is believed to have been behind dozens of similar swatting calls. He's even served time for swatting. The KABC building I'm standing in right now and it's believed the fatal call was triggered about I a dispute by two online gamers neither of whom had any apparent connection to their victim. I have shot him in the head and he's not breathing anymore. Reporter: This morning Wichita police are investigating how this chilling 911 call from a man claiming to have shot his father led to the death of an innocent unarmed man over a thousand miles away. Thursday night Kansas City police raced to the Wichita, Kansas, address where the caller claims to be holding family members hostage. I already poured gasoline all over the house. I might set it on fire. Do you have weapons on you. Yeah, I do. Reporter: But when police arrive they don't find the alleged caller, Tyler barriss. He was 1300 miles away in los Angeles, allegedly playing a prank. But officers don't know that. So when 28-year-old Andrew finch opens the front door, officers surround his house and order him to put his hands up. Show your hands. Reporter: It's at this moment police say he lowered them. One officer fearing finch was reaching for a gun opens fire killing him. Investigators believe that fifrp was a victim of swatting in which a person reporting false criminal activity in order to trigger a S.W.A.T. Team response against an unwitting person. Even celebrities like Justin Bieber, Ashton Kutcher and Miley Cyrus have been victims of swatting in the past and swatters themselves are notoriously hard to pin down. These cases are difficult to investigate because they happen online. And these hackers oftentimes are very sophisticated about covering up their identity. Reporter: Now the mother of the innocent victim in that deadly prank is looking for answers. My son wouldn't have hurt anything, he said -- they did not give him a warning. Reporter: Now finch's mother says she wants the police officer who pulled the trigger charged. But first we are likely to see barriss extradited to Kansas, possibly to face charges of second degree murder. Now, what's so disturbing, George, law enforcement officials say hundreds of these swatting calls are made every year. Unbelievably irresponsible. Thanks very much.

