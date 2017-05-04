Transcript for Another suspected chemical attack is latest chapter in brutal Syrian conflict

First president trump facing one of his first major challenges oversea, the crisis in Syria. The white house is condemning that chemical attack that killed dozens of people. The worst there in years and the U.N. Security council is now holding an emergency meeting about this today. Our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here with all the latest. Good morning, Brian. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. With the united nations security council set to meet here in new York later this morning, the question is whether the civilized world will do anything to stop what's happening in Syria. A barbaric calculated tactic to instill terror producing a video record that cannot be ignored even as it's difficult to watch. In fact we're not going to show you the worst of the images because they're simply too horrific. Officials this morning say they do not yet know for sure what gas or chemical was used by the Syrians to attack this city. But whatever it is, the most rescue workers can do is try to wash the chemicals off as young victims cling to life struggling to breathe as their lungs collapse. The gas attacks are continuing every day and no one is doing anything to stop these gas attacks. Reporter: It is all so very sad. And an ugly chapter of history. The repeated use of chemicals as weapons in Syria is one of the most widespread cases of chemicals used as weapons in modern history. Reporter: While this local activist reported from one of the hospitals, a follow-on bomb attack put the medical facility out of action. White house press secretary Sean spicer called the attacks reprehensible but added -- These heinous actions by the bashar Al Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution. Reporter: It was two years ago that president Obama told the world this would not happen. Assad gave up his chemical weapons. And that's not speculation on our part. That, in fact, has been confirmed by the organization internationally that is charged with eliminating chemical weapons. Reporter: Now two years later what has happened here has made a mockery of the president. In effect the Syrian government with the support of Russia is now daring the U.S. And president trump to do something to stop them. Seemingly indifferent to international treaties that make what's happening there a war crime. When president Obama was considering military action four years ago, Donald Trump tweeted, president Obama, don't attack Syria. There's no upside, tremendous downside. Amy. We are hearing a questionable response as to what happened from the Russians. The Russian defense ministry claimed chemicals were released from a rebel bomb factory after being hit by a Syrian air strike. They say the evidence is overwhelming this is a result of a Syrian government attack, Amy. Brian, thank you.

