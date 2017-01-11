Transcript for Suspected NYC attacker left note pledging allegiance to ISIS: Officials

New details also emerging about the attacker, 9 years old from Uzbekistan moved to the U.S. In 2010, lived most recently in New Jersey. Early this morning the FBI escorted a group of women and outside his home and our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here with what we kow. The attacker won a lottery to get a Visa under a special program to come here. Once here authorities tell ABC news he went down a road to jihad pledging allegiance to ISIS and carried out his attack on a country that opened its doors to him. Overnight the FBI searched the home of the suspect in Paterson, New Jersey, just across the river from New York. 29-year-old sayfullo saipov, a native of Uzbekistan moved to Paterson with his wife and three children after living in Tampa and Cincinnati. Friends said at one point he worked as a driver for Uber in New Jersey where neighbors there say he kept to himself. He wasn't friendly at all. It's like he didn't want anyone to approach him or say hello. He was stand offish. Reporter: Police believe they found his vehicle in the parking lot of a Home Depot where he rented the truck and officials say he left notes behind in the truck indicating he carried out the attack for ISIS. ISIS has tremendously persuasive online videos and recruitment tools. Persuasive to a particular kind of person, to a person who is jem generally male and disgruntled. Reporter: They've been asking them to carry out attacks. He grew up in Tashkent where applied for an won his Visa in 2010 under the diversity immigrant Visa program for residents of countries that haven't sentiment immigrants to the U.S. Coincidentally it was an uzbek immigrant in Stockholm who police say hijacked a truck and used it in an attack that killed five people. That is the scene right there. We'll show it right there, the scene in New Jersey right now. And, Brian, we are learning the FBI is investigating that saipov he had been on the radar of law enforcement at least tangentially. He came under investigation as a possible accomplice of another suspect. But there was never enough proof to open a case on him and he wasn't under surveillance and this morning in a hospital. He's expected to survive and authorities are now drawing up federal terrorism charges against him. Okay, brian,thanks very much. George, president trump

