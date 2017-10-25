Transcript for Suspected serial killer terrorizes Florida neighborhood

Now to the manhunt for a serial killer in Florida. Police monitoring bus stochs and parents escorting children to school in the Tampa neighborhood where three people have been killed. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Florida, has the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, robin. We're driving through the Seminole heights neighborhood along the street where two of the victims were gunned down and have security with us this morning. We've seen a few parents that have been walking their children to bus stops. It's still pretty dark out here. This community right now living in fear. Tampa's mayor vowing get this killer terrorizing a neighborhood off the streets. We're not leaving. We are in the hunting mode. Reporter: But all police have to go on is this surveillance video showing a person of interest on the night of the first shooting. I suspect that somebody in the neighborhood knows who this is but doesn't realize that that may shall the killer. Reporter: Three people, Benjamin minimum, Monica Hoffa and Anthony naiboa gunned down in ten days within a half mile of each other. Neighbors on edge and prepared for the worst. We feel like we're in for it. I'm scared. Reporter: With a possible serial killer on the loose, daily ear's altered. Veronica hear the shot from the last murder. It sounded really close and like five minutes after that the paramedic came and I was like, oh, my god. Reporter: At nearby Edison elementary many parents feel safer driving their children than walking them to and from school. More parents that I've noticed that are driving their kids and making sure that everybody is getting there. Reporter: We're told all outdoor activities moving indoors for the time being with Halloween around the corner and these murders unsolved. Cornelius Ford says no trick-or-treating for his kids. It's not worth candy for their life. Reporter: And the mayor says he and the chief will be out on the streets during Halloween. There will ab be an extra police presence and want to make sure they do everything they can. Did you say you have security ride ago long with you this morning. Reporter: We do have security riding along with us for a good reason. Police asked us repeatedly not to be out walking on the streets. We felt safer on the car with it being so dark out is there thanks for taking that precaution. Stay safe. Scary situation. We turn now to ascorcher on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.