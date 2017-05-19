-
Now Playing: US authorities debating charges against Wikileaks' Assange
-
Now Playing: Assange Questioned at Ecuadorean Embassy in London
-
Now Playing: Isaiah Thomas talks challenges, NBA playoffs
-
Now Playing: Alan Thicke's sons battle his widow in court
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly says 'hatred' brought down Roger Ailes
-
Now Playing: 3 people hospitalized after Ferris wheel accident
-
Now Playing: Midwest slammed by tornado outbreak
-
Now Playing: Sweden drops Julian Assange rape investigation
-
Now Playing: Republicans react to special counsel appointment
-
Now Playing: Trump says special counsel 'divides the country'
-
Now Playing: Trump to embark on 1st foreign trip as president
-
Now Playing: Joe Lieberman emerges as FBI frontrunner
-
Now Playing: Woman killed after car plows into Times Square
-
Now Playing: Australian cat, Omar, reportedly more than 3 feet in length
-
Now Playing: Linkin Park gives a surprise performance at NYC's Grand Central Terminal
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on summer must-haves
-
Now Playing: Talented 3rd-grader sings Jackson 5, does Bernie Sanders impression
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson admits he is unsure if he 'would make a good president'
-
Now Playing: Consumer Reports releases their top picks for sunscreens
-
Now Playing: Parents with 2 young kids obsessed with electronic devices get an intervention