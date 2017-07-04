Transcript for Syrian officials call US military strike an 'aggression'

into his own hands. Thanks very much. Serious 51-year-old bashar Al Assad rose to power following the death of his father and he was initially viewed as a reformer until squashing the 2011 Arab spring uprising in Syria leading to the civil war. ABC's Alex Marquardt is on the ground in Beirut with Syrian reaction to the strike. Alex, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. That's right. Swift response from the Syrian regime this morning. They called it an aggression, the strongest reaction from the Syrian military which, of course, lost those six soldiers. They have admitted to what they called big material damage but the real condemnation was saying the U.S. Is now a partner of ISIS with this strike and Al nusra. As far as we know president Assad is still in Damascus. He'll want to take this as the shot across the bow as it's intended to be. It was met with widespread criticism by Assad's friends and widespread praise from his enemy, Iran propping up the Assad regime out with an angry statement calling it dangerous, destructive and violation of international laws but they won't be expected to retaliate either. The strongest show of support, Israel, hitting targets there for years. Prime minister Netanyahu saying president trump sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated. The exact message president trump is trying to send. Alex, thanks. There's been sharp criticism from Russia, a close ally of the

