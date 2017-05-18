Transcript for Talented 3rd grader sings 'Jackson 5,' does Bernie Sanders impression

What a fantastic audience we have in times square. Thanks for joining us, and, yes, you know what, I think we have found the next superstar singer. Very own "American idol" right here. Guess what. She's only 9 years old. Yes, third grader Annie Zimmerman recently auditioned for the talent show and when she started to sing judges were not expecting this. ??? Don't you know why sitting round with my head hanging down ??? ??? and I wonder who's loving you ??? Great voice. You said, ah, aa. I can't believe she's in third grader. That has more than 100,000 views and counting and Annie is joining us live from Little Rock with her dad, Mike right now. Hello, Mike and Annie. How are you? Hi, guys. Hi. Hi, Annie. Annie, I'm going to start with you, can you hear me? Yes, I can hear you. Okay, great. So we just heard your voice. Wow. You have some pipes. We know you love to sing in church. I was wondering who are your favorite singers? Who inspires you? Well, thank you. Who inspires you? Oh, who inspires me? Well, I think there was this talent show when I was in pre-k and this girl sang "Amazing grace" and I think I really picked up on that because the time I danced before then but she sang "Amazing grace" and I really liked that. What about -- I kind of see you as a young Adele. Do you like Adele? Who is your favorite singer? Bob Dylan. I was not expecting that. Surprising. Mike, when did you discover she had this incredible gift? Oh, when did I discover or when did we discover? Yeah. You know, she's always sang from the earliest time we can remember. She sang. I was telling a story, we used to go to restaurants and she would get up from the table and start wandering among the tables singing and dancing and just draw everybody's attention to her. Of course, people would throw money at us, which was great. But from the earliest time we can remember she's always been singing or performing in some sort of way. She's sort of a natural with it. Can we hear a little bit of it? Yes. Electroniic personality. We know you have a song playi playing for us. Are you ready to go? Take it away. ??? When I had you I treated you bad ??? and girl since since you ran away ??? don't you know I sit around with my head hanging down and I wonder ??? ??? who's Lovin' you ??? Wow! Did you ever see a 9-year-old sing the blues? No. A 9-year-old has a blues like that. Quickly before you go, Annie, we also understand you do some impressions even a Bernie Sanders. Can you do it? I do. Do it. Oh, okay. My name is senator Bernie Sanders. I love pizza. Now, I am a new Yorker, as you know. I'm from New York. All new yorkers must love pizza. It's a priority, people. I a priority. I love pizza, deep dish, pepperoni, cheese and crust, people, cheese and chuft. It tastes so good. Now, I believe in -- I believe in socialized pizza for everybody. I believe that. Thank you, Annie. Congratulations. Good luck with the talent show. You got it, kid.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.