Transcript for Tampa serial killer suspect due in court today

Also this morning, new developments in that serial killer case in Tampa. The 24-year-old suspect due in court today and ABC's Victor Oquendo has new details about his past and what they've discovered on his cell phone. Reporter: Howell Donaldson was captured Tuesday after his co-worker said he asked her to hold a bag con staining a bag. He said he owns the gun purchased less than one week before the first murder but has not admitted to committing any of the shootings. The. The gun is what we needed. Reporter: Police say Donaldson's gun was used in all four murders and data from his cell phone was matched to three of the crime scenes and when they searched his car they found clothes that matched the items the suspect was wearing in these surveillance videos. The motive will be someplace in his computer, his phone, in social media or with friends or associates or co-workers. Reporter: Last January Donaldson graduated from St. John's university in new York where he played for the basketball team. His former teammates say he was competitive but not violent. As for the Florida community that has been on edge for weeks now breathing a sigh of relief. Now it's like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders. Reporter: Donaldson's first court appearance is this morning. Overnight the manager at the McDonald's who handed the gun over to a police officer released a statement saying she is surprised and overwhelmed by everything that's happened. Right now she is thinking about the victims and their families. Michael. All right, thank you, Victor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.