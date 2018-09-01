Transcript for Taraji Henson says she is 'really proud' of upcoming film 'Proud Mary'

our -- all the way over there, George if for a very good reason. You're right about that, George. You know her as "Empire's" cookie Lyon. She was a nasa genius in the wonderful movie "Hidden figures." Now she is starring and executive producer in the new movie "Proud Mary," a dangerous hit woman. Give it up for taraji P. Henson. How are you? Oh, my. Mwah. Thank you. Sit on down. You feel the love. I do. You feel the love. I do. Thank you. Oh, my gosh. I got to get this shoe right. You got it right? As I said not only the star of the movie, the executive producer as well. That is wonderful. Yes. And I love how you play this fierce woman and on Instagram, your page, you challenge other women to come out and say what are you most proud of? Yes. What Weare you most proud of. I guess I'm really proud of this movie, because we haven't seen an African-American woman in a role like this starring in a film. We've seen bad ass like sidekicks but not number one, not the star of the show, headlining and so I don't think we've seen this since the '70s. And why? I mean and it's important also because usually women when we get of a certain age they like to, you know, our career is over. Send us out to pasture. It's not that way for men. Oh, you can rattle off the men and they get these opportunities time and time again whether the movie does well or not. You know, there's the kicker. But here we are and all of my fine girlfriends in the industry who still look good, can still kick butt we're still playing the cute girlfriend, you know, time is up. Time is up. You say time's up. The golden globes. It was beautiful. But I will say this, we're off to a good start. We have a lot of work to do. A lot of work to do. But how do you evoke change? You have to start with a conversation, you know, you have to start getting those dirty secrets from up under the carpet and let's talk about it so that we can evoke change. Surprised by how fast this has happened? Am I surprised? I would be surprised when I see the difference in my checks. That's when I will be surprised. I'm always working. That's the truth. That's the truth. You know I love you speak your mind. You shake things up and this movie you're shaking things up as well. You look phenomenal in this movie but what was it like for you the first time you put on your costume. I just felt like black Lara croft. That's what I kept saying. I had the ponytail and the combat boots. It was that -- it's one other when she really goes to where she puts on -- she has a ponytail and a Navy blue note cycle jacket and motorcycle pants and I just felt like, dang, I could really hurt someone. Yeah, it was fun. You know, I don't think people realize how much work goes into an action film. It's so physical. And, you know, we often hear tales of people dying, you know, and I'll tell you why, because you're in the 13th hour, you know, you've been working all day and you get to the end of the day and you still have this huge dangerous stunt to pull off and, you know, people are tired. You know, and sometimes it fatig fatigue that steps in and you take a misstep and it can go bad like the time I crashed a maserati. Well, you're the executive producer. Yeah. Man, let me tell you if I was just the actress I would have been ooh. I was like, how much is this going to cost us? I don't blame you. I was like, go to your trailer. Okay. Want to see some of this movie? Yeah. Let's take a look. Like some kind of -- Your mouth. Look, I told you I wasn't going to let anybody touch you and I meant it. So you do all that for me, H. H? I damn sure didn't do it for myself. Thanks. It's dope. You know you got friends that could be looking for me right now. Could be a star in the making. I have to say this about my little prince. That's what I called him on set. I called him little prince. He is something special. I mean, that kid has eyes and a soul -- he's been here before. He takes direction very well. We had the best chemistry. He reminded me so much of my own son at that age, I mean that's how we hit it off and he's just that kid is going to do something. He's going to be big in this town, y'all. Get used to saying his name. That connection with you too just comes jumping through. Yeah. Jumping through the screen. It's something else. Follow you on Instagram. Yes. Is it true that that puppy you got for Christmas snores? Yes. What? He snores and he snores. Look. Isn't he the cutest little thing? He sleeps with one eye open, honey. Look. I miss him. He's at home right now with his daddy. Lord knows what I'll walk back into. But I love that little puppy. You know, I lost Willy. Willy passed away. He was 16 and it broke my heart. I knew I wouldn't have him forever but 16 long years. Yeah. And I got him right about the same age I got him. K.J. Passed away almost 18 years old. That's hard. Even though you know it's coming because he was blind. He was couldn't walk and it was like, hang in there, Willy. You said you don't know what you'll get when you walk into their house with the puppy but we know what we'll get when we walk into the theater. We're going to get a bad movie.

