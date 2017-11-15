Transcript for Taraji P. Henson to star in 'What Women Want' remake

Time now for "Pop news" and we're going to start with taraji P. Henson. We love taraji. She knees to come back soon. She is set to turn Hollywood on its head with a remake of the 2000 comedy "What women want." Oh, yes. It started Mel Gibson that time around as a, well, chauvinist tick ladies man. This time Henson flipping the gender card. She'll play the lead in a movie that is being called "What men want." I love this idea. It's about a female sports agent who can hear the thoughts of the men in her industry who are trying to keep her down. Talk about timing. Good time. Wow. The "Empire" star set to executive produce as well released in January 2019. It'll be worth the wait. Absolutely. Goodness, stra. I can't wait to hear what's going through the men's minds. Oh, well, I imagine you two might know. Now to a big wedding in the big easy. Serena, congratulations, well, we think. We think. We think. Daily mail reporting Serena is set to marry her fiance Alex Ohanian 2 1/2 months after the birth of their baby girl Alexis Olympia. Sources say it's going to be a big one. 250 plus guests including we hear Beyonce, Jay Z. Kris Jenner, Meghan Markle and reporting that they're sparing no expense and they have shrouded everything in such secrecy. Well, not enough. I guess they're trying. Guests won't even learn where the ceremony is or details until tomorrow morning. Prince Harry shows up, heads will explode. Absolutely and we will have a full investigative report on that. Then finally I love this story. Diana Ross and the kindness of a stranger in Los Angeles, love this song too. Seems Diana was doing a little shopping, a woman after my own heart and misplaced something while shopping in Marshall's. Before she could get turned upside down, inside out and round and round, I'm sorry, I totally blew that. I wrote it, had a whole idea but you know what I meaning. You have to sell it if you're going to do it. ??? Giving love instinctively ??? wow, you're welcome. Anyway, it was a fanny pack, it was found, it was returned. Diana Ross tweeted her gratitude writing, thank you to the angel. I lost my fanny pack in Marshall's in L.A. On olympic and someone turned it in. What a blessing and wrote another tweet, a promise, I will pay it forward which we know that she will and she'll be doing that soon enough because she is performing and accepting a lifetime achievement award at the American music awards on Sunday on ABC. Diana Ross' fanny pack. Imagine you're strolling through Marshall's and Diana Ross is there. ??? Up sidedown ??? sorry. Didn't work the first time, Lara. Thank you, Lara.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.