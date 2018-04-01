Now Playing: 6-year-old rocks out in church choir performance

Now Playing: Tasha Cobbs Leonard on working with Nicki Minaj

Now Playing: Aaron Sorkin on if he would do a 'West Wing' show set in a Trump administration

Now Playing: Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs 'You Know My Name'

Now Playing: Grammy-winner Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs 'I'm Getting Ready'

Now Playing: Corey Feldman wants to expose alleged predators in Hollywood

Now Playing: See 'Roseanne' star actors on EW cover

Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon teams up with Octavia Spencer for new project

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Odds of winning dueling jackpots worth over $850M

Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross sings Billie Holiday's 'You Go to My Head'

Now Playing: Yara Shahidi talks tackling tough topics in new show 'Grown-ish'

Now Playing: 'Black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross on important life lessons

Now Playing: Dad's dance to Beyonce with daughters has his family in hysterics

Now Playing: HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting 5th child

Now Playing: Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

Now Playing: Alec Baldwin discusses season 3 of 'Match Game'

Now Playing: 'Grown-ish' star talks new show and similarities to her real life

Now Playing: Justin Timberlake announces new album, 'Man of the Woods'

Now Playing: YouTube star under fire issues emotional apology