Taylor Swift debuts her latest single and releases 'Reputation'

More
The pop star debuted the song during an episode of "Scandal" on ABC on Thursday night, then released her highly anticipated album at midnight.
3:07 | 11/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taylor Swift debuts her latest single and releases 'Reputation'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51054915,"title":"Taylor Swift debuts her latest single and releases 'Reputation' ","duration":"3:07","description":"The pop star debuted the song during an episode of \"Scandal\" on ABC on Thursday night, then released her highly anticipated album at midnight. ","url":"/GMA/video/taylor-swift-debuts-latest-single-releases-reputation-51054915","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.