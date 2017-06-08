Transcript for Taylor Swift trial set to start this week

??? trouble when you walked in ??? This week Taylor Swift could be trading the con krert stage for a courtroom. She says a former deejay sexually assaulted her. Clayton Sandell has more on what both sides are claiming. ??? Every day is like a bad drug ??? The hottest ticket in town this week isn't a concert. ??? You were trouble when you walked in ??? But a courtroom showdown in Denver between the superstar and a former radio deejay she accuses of assault. ??? Take a look what you've done ??? It allegedly happened back stage before her Denver concert in 2013. Key evidence, this photo obtained by TMZ. This photograph is not conclusive, it's not definitive. Swift claiming David muller took his hand and put it T up my dress grabbing my backside saying it was completely intentional and never been so sure of anything in my life. She's very sure about being a victim of this groping and wants to prove she has not fabricated this. In court documents muller denies groping swift. My hand was never under her skirt. I never grabbed her. Muller is suing swift in federal court for $3 million in damages claiming the singer's reps pressured the radio station to fire him. I think it's extremely difficult to prove. Taylor Swift did not know him. She had no reason to want him fired. Swift is countersuing for assault and battery. ??? The main audience for this nine-day trial, a jury of 8 that will be selected starting Monday. Swift expected to take the stand. For "Good morning America," Clayton Sandell, Denver.

