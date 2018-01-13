Transcript for Taylor Swift's 'End Game' video giving fans a lot to talk about

All right, it's "Pop news." Adrienne, what's poping? I talked to you about this, Dan. To me the best song on the new Taylor Swift album is this song giving fans a lot to talk about in this brand-new music video which you saw exclusively on "Good morning America." "Big reputation." First partying in Miami with rapper future then heading off to Tokyo to meet with Ed sheeran in a karaoke bar and London for more hopping. ??? I want to be your a team ??? I like it. Okay, I really do like this song actually. She's received some criticism for it but her fashion is on point. Don't like the song -- in what's the criticism? That's a long story. We have popping news to talk about. Everything is happy in "Pop news." We're learning more about the final season of "Game of thrones." I know it's a very popular show with some members O our desk here. We told you that fans are going to have to wait till 2019 to see the last six episodes. Now HBO's programming president says the reason is because the show's creator is a perfectionist and they wanted time to craft the best episodes possible so you're making us wait for it as for the chance of any restrival, not going to happen. Really. But prequels are possible. But not until 2020. So don't drop your HBO subscription just yet. Drag it out. Dragging it out. Fans put up with this. It's only six episodes. If you're going to make us wait this long you want 16 episodes. You tell them. I'll have my people talk to your people to talk to HBO's people. Kel Clarkson's daughter is already into bad boys. Look at this picture when she was caught looking into the eyes of Gaston from "Beauty and the beast." She's into bad boys at age 3. This should be fun. Here's. Here's my favorite story because I happen to have an affinity for the royal family. It's not easy being queen. That's what we learned from her first interview her royal highness has ever given. This is deep. That's why I love the story. She was talking about this gold carriage she said was terrible. Very, very hard to sit in all the way across London. No shock absorbers. No, it's like a four-ton carriage. Do they have air-conditioning. Open air. But she talked about the beautiful crown she had to wear and how heavy it was. I think it was over four pounds but this is all part of the documentary, "The coronation" airs on bbc1 Sunday and talks about what it's like to be queen and worth a listen in. You can look down to the read. You have to take the speech up. Because if you did your neck would break or it would fall off so there's some disadvantage. She was talking about the weight of the crown. But she's been there for a minute. Thank you, appreciate it. Might want to watch that. See you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.