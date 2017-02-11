Transcript for Teen boys discuss the pressures of becoming a man: 'Confusing' and 'frustrating'

We have more now on our eye opening experiment. Deb Roberts sat down with a group of boys for a candid conversation, what they didn't know their fathers were watching behind the glass. Good morning, deb. Good morning, robin. We got a little sneaky with this reporting because we wanted to shine a light on a couple of things. First the achingly stressful and difficult things that kids are facing today and just how tough it is for their parents to truly know their ever changing kids and how they're coping. To be a teen boy today is what. Confusing. Frustrating. We're entering the dizzying world of adolescence in our experiment behind the glass at focus plus New York. High school boys telling it like it is. They'll be sit fwhg this room hopefully revealing some of their deepest details about their private lives. With no idea that on the other side of that glass, their fathers are watching. When we turn off the lights they can't be seen. What stresses you out? There's a lot of pressure on being a teenage boy. Guys go through a couple of things not many people talk about. Give me an idea. Girls can sleep over other girls' houses but when you say you're going to sleep over a guy's house everybody is like, oh, really. So what are you going to do there. We're just hanging out. Society doesn't want guys to be like connected and close emotionally. Yeah. People just like don't think it's acceptable. In fact as old-fashioned as it may sound experts say we're still socializing adolescent boys to keep their emotions in check. Any of you go to parties. Yeah. I do. You do? Yeah. Weed, alcohol. Yeah. Pressure? Oh, yes. You're pressured. Like kids are definitely like drinking, smoking like doing pills at parties and stuff. I remember my friend was like -- we were freshmen he was like, come smoke weed with me at the park and I was like, no, man. Like sometimes I used to do that tough but kind of like I stopped because I understand like it's not -- like it's not good for me specifically. Is there pressure to reach out to girls or girls reach out to you? I feel that pressure to maybe ask a girl out or just talk to her in Jean. It takes real courage to walk up to somebody and tell them how you feel in do you talk to your dad about the things you wlrry about or keep it inside. I don't tell them much. When I do it's more to my mom than it is to my dad. You feel more comfortable talking to your mom. Yes. Sometimes. Yeah. I feel like how Griffith said we used to be closer but it's just that I've grown as a person. It would be interesting to see if your dads could have sat in on this, in fact, take a look at that mror over there. Your dads, I think might be back there. Oh, you're lying. What! They could hear us too. They could hear you too. Oh, that's cool. That's crazy. Some of the dads surprised by the frank talk about drugs and alcohol. I think I was shocked when griffin said he was -- that was like, oh, wow, okay. It's just like -- It's cool. That you were able to speak on it. I'm relieved to know his peer group don't engage in that kind of stuff. Being a friend and dad is a big difference and you got to know where to balance it out. Ultimately sometimes sons feel better talking to mom. I'm glad he feels that there's someone that he can confide in. I love this, deb. Also adolescent and parenting expert Dr. Logan levkoff is back with us as well. The girls yesterday, the boys today. Culturally girls are allowed to express themselves and heard from some of the boys not so much. All felt that way. It's funny. They did and we think we've come a long way and we have in the sense we give our boys permission but still give these images and this media message they need to be tough and need to be strong and these boys I think acknowledge, they want to be emotional but don't feel comfortable. How do parents engage with their sons without pushing them away? We have to do it holistically and acknowledge they are emotional creatures, look, this idea of masculinity has been corrupted and become very toxic and it's created a situation where our boys are ill-equipped to deal with their emotions. We need to redefine manhood as integrity and character and strength, not in terms of being over mauering and making someone else feel small but in being able to fight for what's write and stand up for yourself and also treat all people with respect. We don't always do that. Excellent point. What was the reaction. The fathers were a little surprised like the moms, I mean, in some ways what was great it was a great connected group of fathers and sons so that's something they're doing right but, you know, it's always hard to talk to your parents about all those details. They were surprised to hear about dating and alcohol and are they being honest. How about the boys want to talk to their moms, not the dads. Happens in my household. It does and as you can imagine I'm a fairly loud voice in my own home. But it is important to have multiple perspectives from people of all seconds and genders and we need to encourage fathers to be more involved in that emotional connection too. Exactly. All right. And you can get more resources from Logan on our website.

