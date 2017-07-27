Teen with cancer gets wish fulfilled to visit 'GMA'

More
Adam Garry, an 18-year-old with cancer, fulfilled his wish through the Make-A-Wish foundation to visit the "GMA" set and even delivered a live weather report with Ginger Zee.
1:11 | 07/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen with cancer gets wish fulfilled to visit 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48890868,"title":"Teen with cancer gets wish fulfilled to visit 'GMA' ","duration":"1:11","description":"Adam Garry, an 18-year-old with cancer, fulfilled his wish through the Make-A-Wish foundation to visit the \"GMA\" set and even delivered a live weather report with Ginger Zee. ","url":"/GMA/video/teen-cancer-fulfilled-visit-gma-48890868","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.