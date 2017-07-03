Transcript for Teen dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler discusses her memoir live on 'GMA'

hit series "Dance moms" then became Sia's go to dancer for songs like "Chandelier" then has a new book "The Maddie diaries." You've had so much success and so many cool experiences that you get to share with all of us here in your new book and want to start there. Because the big moment in the book, you're 11. And Sia hand selects you to dance in "Chandelier" seen by 1.5 billion with a "B." Billion people. How did that music video impact your life? I mean, it changed it. For sure. I was known a little bit from "Dance moms" but "Chandelier" took it to a whole new level where celebrities were tweeting me and known for more than just being on a reality TV show which was so cool and feel like I was looked at more serious as an actress too. You obviously left a big impact on Sia because she said later she never wanted to do anything without you which did a nice k34ri789. We kind of stuck together. We just kind of had this connection the first time we met and then ever since then we've been like best friends. You can at the timally see that and I have a surprise for you. Want to check this out, watch. Oh, hello, Maddie, my pumpkin pie. It's auntie Sia just wanting to wish you a happy book release day. Congratulations, you're my very special friend. I love you so much. I just adore you. And your goofy sense of humor. You're my wumbling wimble. Honestly, I have to ask what a wumbling wimble. I don't know. She'll call me her pumpkin pie. A character out of a Dr. Seuss novel and the boy walked in the room and there stood in front of him a wumbling wimb wlchlt E. One of the things you talk about what you love to do, rapping and you love drake. I do love drake and Rihanna and all of them. I wouldn't say I'm like an amazing rapper but to myself or if I'm in the shower in the car I think I'm great. Yeah, well, the good news is because you already have a dance background, if you want to just combine that with some rap music or some, you know, freestyling you could probably be in a drake video. Maybe. Maybe I'll just feature in one of his songs. Yeah, absolutely. Career trajectory and now drake knows that. That's phenomenal. This book is incredibly inspirational and you say your own personal philosophy is why not. So explain that to us. I think it's very important to just say why not try something new. Why not go out of your comfort zone or express yourself in your own way and not worry about what other people are thinking of you and I feel like that's important now because I feel like teens are trying to fit in and I go through the struggle too. Everyone on social media is like trying to fit in what what other girls think they should look like but it's more of what you want to be. Your story is so inspirational. You'll impact so many people. Thank you so much. Thank you. For being here and "The

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.