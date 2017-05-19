Teen who dropped out of school to play video games goes through treatment in the wilderness

ABC News' Elizabeth Vargas reports on a teen who was playing video games up to 60 hours per week before his parents sent him to a wilderness program for an intervention.
5:07 | 05/19/17

